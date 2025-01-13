Advertisment
Tata Power unveils 'Aapki Roof, Aapki Takat' campaign for solaroof solutions

The company has launched the first video of its new campaign, created using a fully AI-driven workflow.

afaqs! news bureau
As India celebrates seasonal festivals like Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Uttarayan, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, Tata Power promotes its solaroof solutions through its new campaign, 'Aapki Roof, Aapki Takat'.

The campaign highlights rooftops as assets for generating solar energy and fostering growth. It features an AI-generated video demonstrating how homes can transform into "Suryaghars" by adopting solar technology.

The campaign highlights the company's end-to-end solar solutions, including inspection, proposals, and installation, simplifying the process of adopting solar power for homes.

Tata Power has launched the first video of its 'Aapki Roof, Aapki Takat' campaign, created using a fully AI-driven workflow. The video uses AI-generated visuals to depict the solar adoption process, including production, installation, and operation.

