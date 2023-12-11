Tata Power's latest film on green revolution urges all to 'switch to green energy for a sustainable future

The film has been conceived and produced by Rediffusion to coincide with COP 28.
Tata Power, the integrated power companies has launched a brand film promoting the message of “Embrace Mother Earth. Love Our Planet. Switch to Green and Clean Energy.”
As Tata Power stays steadfast in its commitment to ‘Sustainable is Attainable’, this is another step towards inspiring citizens to make sustainable lifestyles a reality and underscore the importance of individual action and responsibility towards a cleaner, greener future.
The film urges all Indians to cherish Mother Earth and adopt a sustainable way of life. Tata Power, as a socially responsible company, is committed to promoting sustainable products and services for Corporate India and its extensive consumer base. The company is also focused on making sustainable living achievable for millions of Indians by encouraging the widespread use of affordable green energy products and solutions such as rooftop solar, EV charging, solar microgrids, group captive solutions, pumped hydro power, smart home automation solutions, and more to enhance energy efficiency.
Along with Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil and Kannada news and business channels, the campaign is live on digital and social media platforms, engaging the public with its message.
The film depicts the journey of a globe, demonstrating the abuse and damage that our planet goes through day in and day out thanks to a range of human activities such as deforestation, construction, industrialization, and urbanization. By the end of its journey, the globe is soiled and battered, until two children - representing the future generation - rescue it, clean it, and hug it - demonstrating the love and care that we need to have for our planet. The video concludes with a strong message: ‘Embrace Mother Earth. Love Our Planet. Switch to green and clean energy’ with the words “Hold Me Tight” being sung in the background.