Tata Power's latest film on green revolution urges all to 'switch to green energy for a sustainable future

The film depicts the journey of a globe, demonstrating the abuse and damage that our planet goes through day in and day out thanks to a range of human activities such as deforestation, construction, industrialization, and urbanization. By the end of its journey, the globe is soiled and battered, until two children - representing the future generation - rescue it, clean it, and hug it - demonstrating the love and care that we need to have for our planet. The video concludes with a strong message: ‘Embrace Mother Earth. Love Our Planet. Switch to green and clean energy’ with the words “Hold Me Tight” being sung in the background.