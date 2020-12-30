Tata Pravesh comes to the aid of Gajraj Rao…

… Who is on the lookout for the ultimate wooden door.
Do you want to buy an “A1 lakdi ka darwaza”? It offers protection against fire and termites, and while at it, is solid on maintenance and also secure. If yes, then you will have to work hard…
… Like Gajraj Rao, actor and ad film director. He was looking for a wooden door offering all these features. But the annoying door salesperson confirmed his fears when he said, “Aisa darwaza koi nahi dega.”
Turns out there is one such door courtesy, Tata Pravesh doors and windows. It is fire-resistant, termite-resistant, possesses unmatched strength and now comes with contactless installation.
As the year 2020 comes to an end, it’s interesting to note that Tata Pravesh released two memorable ads when the COVID-induced lockdown started and when India began to unlock. Take a look at them:
This ad asked India to “Keep the #DoorsofIndia closed as long as it takes #Stayhome #Staysafe.”
When India unlocked, the brand said “The #DoorsOfIndia remained closed to keep us safe and now they are finally unlocked to #OpenHope for 1.38 billion Indians.”
