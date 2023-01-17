Tata Salt launches #HarSawaalUthega campaign to encourage kids to ask questions for the nation

The movement, kick-started with a survey, which had over 1,000 mothers across the country, echoing a common sentiment on the need to focus on the questions that children raise as they are often pertinent and can change the way society, or even the nation, thinks and functions. The survey threw up some compelling reactions from mothers, who were questioned about their children’s curiosity quotient (CQ). Around 99% of them believed that their children were curious and desired to know more about the world around them. However, 26% of mothers felt that their kids lacked opportunities to express themselves. They believe that there’s a need to nurture curiosity in kids, as the way they see the world has the power to shape a better tomorrow.¹