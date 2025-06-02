Tata Salt’s iconic jingle gets a fresh pulse

Tata Salt is back with a fresh new edition of ‘Namak Ho Tata Ka… Tata Namak’. This 2.0 version builds on the deep emotional connect forged with households across the country, reimagining the iconic jingle to spark renewed love, connection, and purpose.

The new campaign features eight heartwarming and playful brand films, that elevate the nostalgic melody while delivering a powerful message: Tata Salt, with the right amount of iodine, supports children’s mental development, building a sharper generation for future. Reinforcing its position as Desh Ka Namak, the campaign celebrates Tata Salt’s unmatched product trust and functionality in an entertaining, engaging, and musical format.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the multi-asset campaign captures slice-of-life moments, from lullabies and classrooms to kitty parties, weddings, and everyday family scenes, portraying Tata Salt as an inseparable part of Indian homes.

The films reflect everyday life across Hindi heartland families, expressive Bengali homes, and emotionally rich Marathi households. The storytelling also resonates across generations, celebrating real, authentic moments.

In one film, a teacher uses a nostalgic jingle to teach the importance of iodine in a familiar school setting, blending education with emotion. Another showcases a lively Hindi-speaking household, where Tata Salt quietly supports every culinary tradition and loving exchange. With its nostalgic yet catchy tune, the campaign proudly reaffirms Tata Salt as Desh Ka Namak, reaching millions with its rhythm and timeless message with the initial release of four films during IPL.

Commenting on the campaign, Deepika Bhan, president – packaged foods, Tata Consumer Products, said, " This is a beautiful, natural follow-up to our last year's campaign, presenting the iconic jingle again in a refreshing way. ‘Desh ka Namak’ is more than just an emotion, it’s a promise built on quality, integrity, and generations of trust built over four decades. This campaign will deepen our bond with consumers and reaffirm our commitment to happiness, and trust in every home.

Anurag Agnihotri, chief creative officer - Mumbai & Kolkata, Ogilvy, added, “Tata Salt wanted to tell people about building sharper minds through iodine addition. But how do you make something as vital as child's mental development impossible to ignore? So, we turned to the 80’s, an era that made everything unforgettable through a jingle. We took our iodine story, dressed it in 80s flair, and sent it through every corner of Indian life, from vidaais, to classrooms to kitty parties. This is our love letter to a golden era of advertising, reimagined for today’s India.”