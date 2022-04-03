Tata Salt SuperLite’s latest TVC says reduce sodium, not salt

Dr Narsingh Verma, secretary general, Indian Society of Hypertension, states, “At present, more than half of the Indians who suffer from high blood pressure, are not aware of their condition, which poses a serious health problem. The development of India’s first 30 per cent less sodium salt could help consumers reduce their sodium intake as well as create awareness about an illness which many Indians are affected by. As an association, we encourage people to take preventive steps and improve their lifestyle.”