Tata Salt emphasizes the crucial role of normal mental growth in children in its latest campaign

At the heart of the campaign is an endearing film depicting a caring mother engaged in a conversation with her daughter during mealtime. Expressing her concerns about her daughter's science project, scholarship, computer exam, and school contest, the mother receives a reassuring response from her confident daughter, who also happens to be the school captain, singing, "No problem Mummy, no problem!" The film beautifully captures the mother's act of delicately sprinkling Tata Salt into her cooking, symbolizing the nourishment and mental sharpness nurtured by the ideal amount of iodine.