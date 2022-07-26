Tata Sampann launches new campaign #JaiseNatureNeBanaya With Manoj Bajpayee

Speaking on his association with Tata Sampann, Manoj Bajpayee said, “My favorite kind of food is always the everyday Indian food that I eat at home. I am very particular about quality be it my roles or my food ingredients. Tata Sampann’s proposition of providing sarvagun nutrition to its consumers was one of the key driving factors for my association. I personally believe that if your ghar ka khana is made with high quality ingredients that are not, tampered or polished in any way, their nutrition will be as close to nature as possible and will assure sampann poshan at all times.”