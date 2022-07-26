Tata Sampann launches new campaign #JaiseNatureNeBanaya With Manoj Bajpayee

The campaign emphasizes the brand's commitment to provide products with guaranteed quality and nutritional benefits, just as intended by nature.
Tata Sampann, the brand committed to offering wholesome, quality food ingredients such as unpolished dals, high quality staples and spices with natural oils intact, today announced the launch of its latest campaign #JaiseNatureNeBanaya. The campaign is in line with the company’s focus on ensuring ‘For Better’ products for its consumers seeking quality nutrition as part of their everyday Indian diet.
At the core, is the brand’s inspiration to address consumer’s needs by providing quality food choices and retaining the power of the food ingredients by avoiding any additional processing.
Tata Sampann as a brand believes that there is an authentic essence in the food that we eat and that when processed in a mindful way helps to harness the elemental power of nature. Through a series of ad films featuring actor Manoj Bajpayee this belief has been brought to life. The films encourage consumers to rethink their choices when purchasing food items, further raising questions in their minds if they too focus on how the spices, staples look over their flavor and benefits and thereby reaffirming the brand’s promise that Tata Sampann delivers staples and spices ‘just as nature intended them to be’.
Commenting on the campaign, Deepika Bhan, president, Packaged Foods (India), Tata Consumer Products, states, “Our commitment is to bring high quality nutrition to Indian homes. This commitment inspires us to work towards mindful processing, allowing for food to retain its full nutrient potential. The constant obsession for retaining natural goodness is why our products are high quality, high sensorial value – so they taste great. Tata Sampann is Sarvagun Sampann.”
Speaking on his association with Tata Sampann, Manoj Bajpayee said, “My favorite kind of food is always the everyday Indian food that I eat at home. I am very particular about quality be it my roles or my food ingredients. Tata Sampann’s proposition of providing sarvagun nutrition to its consumers was one of the key driving factors for my association. I personally believe that if your ghar ka khana is made with high quality ingredients that are not, tampered or polished in any way, their nutrition will be as close to nature as possible and will assure sampann poshan at all times.”
Commenting on the thought behind the advertisement, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India says "We wanted to present Manoj Bajpayee not just as an actor but as a discerning food lover who loves to cook. In this light-hearted campaign he shares with us some simple yet effective tips on how to elevate even the most basic dishes with Tata Sampann dals and haldi.
The campaign is live across electronic channels and social media platforms of Tata Sampann.