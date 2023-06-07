Tata Sampann Yumside launches new witty campaign “Aap Prem se khaiye, Duniya rukegi”

The Tata Sampann Yumside launch campaign "Aap Prem se khaiye, Duniya rukegi" is more than just a celebration of the new range.
Tata Consumer Products announce the launch of a new campaign “Aap Prem se khaiye, Duniya rukegi” for Tata Sampann Yumside’s range of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products.
With 23 variants spread across two broad categories, Tata Sampann Yumside offers a convenient way to enjoy delicious meals at home.
The Tata Sampann Yumside launch campaign "Aap Prem se khaiye, Duniya rukegi" is more than just a celebration of the new range. It is an invitation to savour the joy of eating, and to embrace the happiness that comes with every delicious meal. The campaign urges people to slow down, enjoy their food, and appreciate the moments that matter; reminding them that the world can and will wait! The ad campaign delivers this message through a humorous plot delivered by memorable characters. The video campaign emphasizesthe convenience and great taste of its lead variant – Cheesy Pasta, making it the perfect solution for those who want a quick and easy meal without sacrificing quality or taste.
Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Deepika Bhan, president - packaged foods, Tata Consumer Products, said, "At Tata Consumer Products, we understand the needs of our consumers for convenient meal options that do not compromise on taste or quality. With Tata Sampann Yumside, we are proud to offer an innovative range of delicious and easy-to-prepare meals for those who seek convenience. Our new campaign 'Aap Prem se khaiye, Duniya rukegi' encourages everyone to cherish the happiness that comes with every delicious meal and take a moment to enjoy their food, no matter how busy, or in the case of the film adventurous their day may be- indicating that the world can wait!
Tata Sampann Yumside represents a significant opportunity for Indian consumers who are seeking convenient and tasty meal solutions. The Yumside range complements our core portfolio of offerings in the foods category and opens up newer opportunities in thisfast-growing segment. We are confident that the Tata Sampann brand will help amplify the differentiation and quality credentials of the products. This will help us synergize the foods portfolio better and take the new TATA Sampann Yumside range to the next level of growth, strengthening our presence in the RTE and RTC categories.“
Tata Sampann Yumside products includes 18 ready-to-eat variants and 5 ready-to-cook variants. The hero product of Tata Sampann Yumside's ready-to-eat range is the Cheesy Pasta, a one of a kind pasta that can be heated to eat in 60 seconds. Along with this delectable option, the range also includes 22 other variants, designed to make meal preparation a breeze for lunch, dinner and snacking. The Tata Sampann Yumside offers delicious meal options spread across 4 broad sub-categories – international cuisine, Indian cuisine, appetizers and ready to cook gravies
Tata Sampann Yumside products are available starting at INR 99 to INR 199, the range is available across ecommerce sites and in General and Modern trade outlets across the country making it easy to enjoy delicious meals at any time of the day.