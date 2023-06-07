Tata Sampann Yumside launches new witty campaign “Aap Prem se khaiye, Duniya rukegi”

The Tata Sampann Yumside launch campaign "Aap Prem se khaiye, Duniya rukegi" is more than just a celebration of the new range. It is an invitation to savour the joy of eating, and to embrace the happiness that comes with every delicious meal. The campaign urges people to slow down, enjoy their food, and appreciate the moments that matter; reminding them that the world can and will wait! The ad campaign delivers this message through a humorous plot delivered by memorable characters. The video campaign emphasizesthe convenience and great taste of its lead variant – Cheesy Pasta, making it the perfect solution for those who want a quick and easy meal without sacrificing quality or taste.