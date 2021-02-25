Tata Sky announces new purpose statement; releases ad campaign

Talking about the new campaign which has been conceived by Ogilvy India, Anurag Kumar, Chief Communications Officer, Tata Sky further said, “Over the years, the word Jingalala has become synonymous with Tata Sky and the TV viewing experience. Through our slice-of-life TVC, we capture how the screen powered by Tata Sky can be, as we believe, a positive emotional force, bettering the lives of people, reinforcing our commitment to Jingalala-ness.”