Tata Sky marks 15 years of making lives ‘jingalala’

The jingle is the brainchild of Ashish Khazanchi (Enormous Brands), who was then with Rediffusion. In the book '30 Second Thrillers' by KV Sridhar, Khazanchi shares how he was able to crack the jingle. “One day, I was sitting at home and thinking as to, what can be done now? What will be that line which will be as much fun and also ridiculously squeaky? One that can hold all that the product has to offer. After a couple of attempts, I nailed it. For fun sake, I wrote the line, ‘Isko laga dala toh life jingalala’ and found myself laughing out loud, alone, at my home.”