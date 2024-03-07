Tata Soulfull introduces Ragi Bites Choco Sticks with #NoJunkChocolateyCrunch campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign highlights its chocolatey goodness while being free from Maida and lower in sugar.
Tata Soulfull, a brand in the Better-for-you snacks and breakfast cereals segment from the house of Tata consumer Products, presents a new TV campaign highlighting the most recent addition to its portfolio– Tata Soulfull Ragi Bites Choco Sticks. The campaign reinforces Tata Soulfull's commitment to providing better-for-you snacks loved by kids and mothers alike.
Targeting the kids demographic through national and regional kids channels, the campaign establishes the brand proposition: a delicious treat loved by kids and appreciated by mothers. It revolves around the perpetual struggle between kids and mothers over snacking choices. Tata Soulfull Ragi Bites Choco Sticks aims to bridge this gap by presenting a chocolatey, tasty snack adored by the kids while being free from Maida and lower in sugar, thereby winning the nod of mothers. The tagline, 'No Junk, Chocolatey Crunch', encapsulates the essence of the campaign.
The film puts spotlight on two kids enjoying Tata Soulfull Ragi Bites Choco Sticks and chatting with their friend, Cruncha Muncha, the brand mascot. They are curious as to why their mother allowed them to indulge in such a chocolatey and tasty snack and embark on a detective adventure to unravel the secret. The revelation that Tata Soulfull Choco Sticks contain 'No Maida' and are made with 'Ragi' make these snacks both wholesome and delicious, aligning seamlessly with the brand proposition.
Prashant Parameswaran, MD and CEO, Tata Consumer Soulfull, expressed his enthusiasm for the new campaign, saying, "At Tata Soulfull, we are dedicated to our mission of making nutritious millet-based products accessible to the masses. With the launch of Tata Soulfull Ragi Bites Choco Sticks, we aim to address the concerns of mothers while offering a delightful snacking experience for kids, all at an affordable price point. This campaign is a significant step in creating awareness and excitement by reaching out to the kid’s demographic."
Production house – Wondrlab India