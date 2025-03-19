Tata Soulfull reimagines chai time with Manoj Bajpayee's nostalgic campaign

Tata Soulfull, a brand from Tata Consumer Products, known for its wholesome millet-based snacks and packaged foods has launched ‘No Maida Rusk’

The launch is introduced through a marketing campaign featuring actor and brand ambassador, Manoj Bajpayee, centered around the evocative tagline 'Har Chai ko Apni Chai Banaye’, which celebrates the uniquely personal way Indians enjoy their chai.

While rusks have been an integral part of Indian tea-time traditions, conventional options typically contain Maida (Refined Flour). Tata Soulfull No Maida Rusk contains no maida, making it a wholesome choice. Available in aromatic Elaichi and rich Butter flavours, it stays crunchy for longer even after dipping in tea, offering a satisfying crunch.

At the heart of the campaign is a master film where Manoj Bajpayee elevates a formal tea occasion by pairing a bland tea with tasty and crunchy Tata Soulfull No Maida Rusk. The film plays on the contrast between formal tea etiquette and India’s love for a kadak chai moment, turning a stiff setting into a soulful, satisfying chai-time. With his relatable and grounded persona, Manoj perfectly embodies the ethos of Tata Soulfull No Maida Rusk –high-quality, and truly desi.

Speaking on the launch, Rasika Prashant, CMO, Soulfull said, "Chai and rusk are an inseparable duo in Indian households, but most rusks contain maida, which isn’t preferred for everyday consumption. With Tata Soulfull No Maida Rusk, we’re addressing this gap by giving consumers an alternative choice that delivers on taste and crunch. Through this campaign, we bring humor and relatability to the conversation, showing how choosing Tata ka Rusk makes every chai moment, truly your own. Manoj Bajpayee's warmth and authenticity helps us connect with consumers across India in a way that feels natural and engaging. This product and campaign demonstrate our understanding of evolving consumer preferences while honoring India's cherished chai culture.

Conceptualised by creative agency The Womb, the brand is rolling out a series of digital short films in addition to the main Ad film, featuring Bajpayee. Each digital film highlights a unique proposition of Tata Soulfull No Maida Rusk- no Maida, great taste, and satisfying crunch.

Suyash Khabya, CCO, The Womb - "Who doesn't want to have Tea with the Queen at the Buckingham Palace? But unki chai boring hai, bland hai. So that's where we got Manoj to pull out Tata Rusk and enjoy his tea. The setting is bizarre. The humour is subtle, the brand integration is perfect. It's simple, yet unignorable. Everyone from UP to Bihar to even Mumbai would love to be in front of the British Queen and show her our way of doing things. Hum jaise hai, waise hai!"

Commenting on the campaign, actor Manoj Bajpayee said, “I’ve always believed that a good cup of tea deserves the perfect companion. Tata Soulfull’s No Maida Rusk brings just that – a crunchy, flavorful treat without the compromise of maida. This product redefines chai-time rituals, offering a wholesome yet indulgent option for tea lovers like me. It’s exciting to be part of a campaign that blends humor, tradition, and innovation. With Tata Soulfull No Maida Rusk, every chai moment truly becomes your own.”

Currently, the product has been launched in the North, East and Central markets and soon we will be expanding to other markets. The campaign will be amplified through TV, OTT platforms, social media, influencer partnerships and on-ground activations across key regions including North, East and Central India. This multi-channel strategy aims to drive awareness and encourage trials among category consumers, who refuse to compromise on taste while looking for wholesome alternatives.