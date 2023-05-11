TATA Starbucks launches a new campaign #ItStartsWithYourName

The film was directed by Gaurav Gupta and features transgender model and actor Sia as the protagonist.
TATA Starbucks launched a new campaign, #ItStartsWithYourName, with a renewed lens on personal connections and relationships. The riveting brand film and communication aims to further the company’s positioning as being people first and creating cherished interpersonal interactions and brings alive how each experience is inclusive and feels like a homecoming.
The Brand film opens to an elderly couple at a TATA Starbucks store, waiting for their son Arpit to arrive, with his father seemingly upset and the mother urging the father to remain composed. In the frame after, a nervous young girl approaches the couple and sits next to them. It is only then that audiences realise that the couple is meeting their transgender daughter for the first time. Cutting through the awkward tension between them, the father goes on to place the order for coffee. As the situation becomes awkward, the family hears the familiar voice of the Starbucks barista calling out ‘Three cold coffees for Arpita.’ She is pleasantly surprised on realising her father’s acceptance and they all tear up as the family reunites.
To bring authenticity to the storytelling, TATA Starbucks worked with creative talents from the LGBTQIA+ community. The film was directed by Gaurav Gupta and features transgender model and actor Sia as the protagonist.
Speaking about the campaign, Deepa Krishnan, chief marketing officer, TATA Starbucks said, “Starbucks has always been a warm, welcoming space for its customers where relationships are fostered, and personal connections are celebrated over a cup of coffee. The unique Starbucks experience where everyone feels welcome is what drives our growth. At Starbucks, we are not in the coffee business serving people, but in the people business serving coffee, nurturing the limitless possibilities of human connection every day. With the #ItStartsWithYourName campaign – we hope to further drive the message of being a welcoming, inclusive brand where nothing matters to us more than our customers’ comfort. We understand that our customers enjoy and cherish their individuality and we are always ready to celebrate it with them.”
Further discussing the campaign, Ashutosh Munshi, lead advisor, brand marketing and communications, Edelman said, “#ItStartsWithYourName – campaign brings to the fore the essence of the TATA Starbucks experience, where customers are recognized personally, by their names. This 360-degree, integrated campaign includes a new brand film and a suite of marketing communication assets that highlight Starbucks' unique ability to create a sense of belonging for its customers while making meaningful relationships.”
TATA Starbucks recently announced a range of new offerings to customers across its 341 Starbucks stores in 43 cities in India. This includes the new small cup size, 6 0z/ 180 ml. `Picco’ size for hot beverages, Filter Coffee, Masala Chai and Elaichi Chai, a range of Signature Milkshakes (available in Chocolate, Strawberry, and Vanilla flavours) that will be offered at exciting price points for Indian audiences. Additionally, the revamped food menu boasts of freshly assembled sandwiches, shareable food, and bite-sized snacks.
As TATA Starbucks opens 71 stores in F23 taking its total store count to 341 in 43 cities, the new product offerings demonstrate TATA Starbucks long-term investment to the growth of one of its fastest-growing markets and its commitment to deliver the signature Starbucks experience in ways that best connects with India’s customers.
The expansion of the new offerings nationwide follows TATA Starbucks successful trial of localized menus in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Gurgaon and Indore in July last year, which was met with positive feedback from customers.
In addition to the brand film, the campaign also comprises product films for Picco, Masala Chai, Filter coffee, New Food menu and Milkshakes.
The `Picco` film recognizes the Indian consumers need for a small cup size in beverages and shows the Starbucks barista helping a new customer choose the Picco size as she navigates the best option for her.
The filter coffee film will showcase a mother-daughter duo catching up after a long time, at a Starbucks store. The mother's delight in meeting her daughter quickly turns into hesitation as she looks at the menu board, feeling confused at multiple choices of coffee options available, ultimately asking her daughter to make the choice for her. Knowing just what will make her happy, the daughter places the order and assures her that she ordered one of her favorites. The Starbucks Barista cheerfully calls out ‘Filter Coffee for my super cool ma’ that leaves her mother smiling, relieved and feeling at home.
The multimedia 360-degree campaign conceptualized by Edelman India will be amplified across Digital, Print, Radio and BTL initiatives.