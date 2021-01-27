Tata Starbucks' new film celebrates the warmth of human connections

Conceptualised by Wavemaker India, the digital film titled 'A feeling called Starbucks' builds on what connects consumers to a brand.
Tata Starbucks has launched a new film titled ‘A feeling called Starbucks’ across its social media platforms. It celebrates human connections and depicts touching emotional moments. Conceptualised and executed by Wavemaker India, the film highlights feelings of joy, familiarity, a culture of warmth and belongingness when one visits the coffee shop.
The one-minute-20-second-long video has been directed by filmmaker Pratap Dhulap.
Speaking about the campaign, Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks, said in a press release, “Our message through this film is to celebrate the warmth of human connections that forms the very core of our brand's values and helps build long-lasting emotional connections with our customers, partners and the communities we serve.”
Deepa Krishnan, marketing director, Tata Starbucks, added, “Considering the current times we are going through, it is more important for brands to be a beacon of hope and joy. Iconic brands make a place in people’s hearts by making them feel special. This film celebrates everything that makes Starbucks special for our customers. Be it the love for good coffee, warm smiles, and the fact that we always go the extra mile. It recognises that the greatest joy is in people being seen and heard as they truly are.”
Karthik Nagarajan, chief content officer, Wavemaker India, said, "Through the film, which is crafted and developed by our team, we want our consumers to experience the Starbucks experience. We're glad to partner in Starbucks' efforts to continue to bring people together with great coffee and a smile."