Tata Studi appoints Tute Consult as their Strategic Communication Partner

Tute Consult will be responsible for growing awareness of Tata Studi and its offerings.
Tute Consult, an Integrated Marketing and Communications firm, has won the communication mandate for Tata Studi, India’s ultimate e-learning application from the stable of Tata ClassEdge.
Tata Studi is based on the science of learning - a highly effective learning method recommended by learning scientists. Tute Consult will be responsible for growing awareness of Tata Studi and its offerings. It will help enhance the brand’s mission of inculcating effective study habits in every child and inspire them to be independent learners.
Shreya Rana, vice president of marketing, Tata Studi said, “We are excited to join hands with Tute Consult. We are certain that with their vast experience in various sectors in the communications field, Tute Consult will help us spread our message effectively to the target audience via the right platform. We look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship with Tute Consult. Their refreshing take on building a strong narrative for Tata Studi coupled with regional and a new-age approach is what we were looking for in this partnership.”
Commenting on the new collaboration, Komal Lath, founder, Tute Consult, said: “We are excited to begin our partnership with Tata Studi. Not only is the sector growing leaps and bounds, we believe that a product like Tata Studi can revolutionize the education sector. Its integration of the best techniques from the old as well as new along with a milestone-driven strategy is what the team is looking forward to. We would be deploying our regional strengths as well as copyright tools to help build and amplify Tata Studi’s unique story.”