TATA Studi retains GOZOOP Group as its Digital agency on record

Milind M Shahane, chief executive officer, TATA ClassEdge says, “The EdTech industry is growing rapidly. TATA Studi app & TATA StudiLive online classes offer the latest technology facilitating learning and live tuitions for students to improve learning outcomes and performance. We have been working with GOZOOP Group for the past year and given their understanding of market & customer dynamics and our expectations, we are glad to continue our association with them for the digital marketing mandate. They helped us launch #PadhneKaSahiTareeka campaign at the start of our consumer journey, and we believe they are the right partners for enabling our next phase of growth.”