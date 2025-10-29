Tata Tea Agni launches ‘Extra Josh’ — India’s first tea with added natural caffeine

In India, tea isn’t just a beverage — it’s a daily ritual, an energy reset, and a mood stabiliser all in one cup. Now, Tata Tea Agni is taking that idea literally with its new launch, Tata Tea Agni Extra Josh — pitched as India’s first tea blend with added natural caffeine.

Launched across northern markets, the innovation is designed to give consumers an extra dose of energy to keep up with their increasingly fast-paced routines. Building on its long-standing brand proposition “Josh Jagaye Har Roz,” Tata Tea Agni is now dialling it up — quite literally — to deliver Extra Josh.

The brand has rolled out two new TVCs that show how a little extra caffeine can make everyday moments feel supercharged. In one, a working mother finds herself powering through her daughter’s 3D science project after a tiring day. In another, a woman unpacks an entire new home in a single afternoon — all thanks to her cup of Tata Tea Agni Extra Josh.

“Tata Tea Agni is known for its strong taste, and with the launch of Tata Tea Agni Extra Josh, the brand has created a one-of-a-kind product to fulfil the need for extra energy in today’s demanding lifestyle,” said Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products.

“This path-breaking innovation — adding natural caffeine to tea — offers consumers a unique blend that reimagines the role of tea in meeting the dynamic demands of a changing lifestyle.”

The campaign, conceptualised by Creativeland Asia (CLA), turns the spotlight on homemakers — the unsung multitaskers of Indian households — portraying them as “Superwomen” who manage their day with unstoppable Josh.

“In a tea category that has never spoken about energy, showcasing it was an exciting creative challenge,” said Azazul Haque, Group Chief Creative Officer, CLA. “We wanted to bring alive the idea of homemakers who balance countless roles, and who, with a cup of Extra Josh, do it all with flair.”

With this launch, Tata Tea Agni is expanding the definition of what a cup of tea can do — from comfort to performance. By introducing added natural caffeine, the brand steps into a space typically owned by energy drinks, but with the warmth and familiarity of tea.

For a nation that begins and ends its day with chai, the promise of Extra Josh might just be the boost it didn’t know it needed.