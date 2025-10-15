Tata Tea Agni Leaf celebrates Chhath Puja with Tikuli art-inspired festive packs and new TVC

Tata Tea Agni, a leading tea brand in Bihar and Jharkhand, has introduced limited-edition festive packs for Chhath Puja featuring Tikuli art, a traditional hand-painting style from Bihar with a heritage of over 800 years. Each pack highlights one of the four days of Chhath Puja: Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya.

The artwork for the packs has been developed under the guidance of Padma Shri awardee Ashok Kumar Biswas, a Tikuli artisan who has incorporated elements of Mithila painting to reimagine traditional motifs for the festive collection. The four packs collectively depict the rituals and cultural significance of Chhath Puja, combining regional art and the festival’s customary practices.

Alongside the festive packs, Tata Tea Agni has released a TVC capturing the essence of Chhath Puja, including devotion, family togetherness, and the rituals observed over the four days. The film features key elements of the Tikuli-inspired packs and aims to visually represent the festival through music, imagery, and cultural motifs.

The campaign continues Tata Tea Agni Leaf’s focus on regional traditions and heritage, with the Tikuli art-inspired packs serving as a representation of Bihar’s cultural legacy and Chhath Puja practices.

Commenting on the association, Ashok Kumar Biswas, said, “It has been a privilege to collaborate with Tata Tea Agni Leaf on this campaign and help to design the special Chhath Puja edition packs inspired by Tikuli art. With this, the brand has provided a wonderful platform to showcase Bihar’s artistic heritage and bring alive the beauty of Tikuli art to a wider audience. I am proud to see how a brand so deeply rooted in the region is helping revive traditional artforms and celebrate the rich culture of Bihar in such a meaningful and contemporary way.”

Speaking about the campaign, Arnab Chatterjee, Tree Design, said, "We have been celebrating Tata Tea Agni's association with Chhath Puja for the past few years. Every year the endeavour is to highlight the rich art and culture of Bihar. This year we collaborated with Ashok Kumar Biswas to help bring alive the 4 days of Chhath with his beautiful illustrations using the Tikuli Artform. We captured nuances of each day using the exquisite skill of Ashok Kumar Biswas and his command over the craft of Tikuli Art to bring alive the packs as a homage to the 4 revered days of Chhath Puja.”