Tata Tea's Jaago Re backs climate action through AI-powered campaign

Tata Tea Jaago Re is back with its latest campaign to fight climate change. This AI-powered campaign, 'Har Green Action se Farak Padega’ is aimed at awakening and nudging individuals to take small but meaningful actions in their daily lives that can collectively create a greater positive impact on the environment.

Tata Tea JaagoRe launches an AI-powered WhatsApp tool on its microsite, JaagoRe.com, to motivate users to take daily ‘green actions’ like using public transport and reducing water waste. Powered by Google’s Gemini, the tool uses image recognition to track these actions and provide feedback on their environmental impact, aiming to combat climate change and address public apathy towards the issue.

To further amplify the impact of the JaagoRe movement, for every 10 green actions undertaken by consumers, Tata Tea commits to planting a tree.

The message has been brought to life through a film, conceptualised by Mullen Lintas, that showcases everyday actions that collectively create a positive environmental impact. It opens with a conversation between a woman and a man discussing environmental conditions, symbolised by a headline about the diminishing green cover. While the parents express scepticism, the children take the lead by adopting simple green actions, such as using buckets instead of showers and placing lids on boiling pots. As the children’s chorus sings, the message of small, collective actions for the environment resonates deeply, emphasising that when everyone contributes, meaningful change can be achieved.

Commenting on the initiative, Puneet Das, president - packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, “Tata Tea Jaago Re has always believed in raising the society’s collective consciousness on key social issues of our times and there is nothing more pressing than the need to fight against Climate Change for the world's future. As we face the challenges of climate change, we often underestimate the impact we can create through the power of collective actions. We are pleased to launch this latest initiative from Tata Tea Jaago Re, as part of our continued efforts to build awareness about how small, daily actions can make a meaningful difference. This campaign of Tata Tea Jaago Re, built using Google Cloud’s AI technologies, reflects our ongoing commitment to empower individuals to make choices that positively impact the environment while leveraging AI to enhance consumer experiences and foster a deeper connection with them. Through this initiative, we hope to inspire meaningful change for a better tomorrow and unlock the power of collective action of the people, because ‘Ek Ek Karke hum sab karenge, to Farak Padega.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Tata Tea’s innovative Jaago Re campaign which leverages Gemini and helps solve the challenge of verifying diverse user-submitted actions. Gemini's advanced image recognition capabilities accurately analyses these actions in real-time, providing users with immediate feedback and validation in natural language, fostering both accountability and a sense of achievement. The robust solution helps quantify individual impact, translating user actions into concrete environmental benefits” said Bikram Singh Bedi, vice president and country MD, Google Cloud India.

Kishore Subramanian, chief operating officer and chief strategy officer, Mullen Lintas, said, “Over the years, Tata Tea's Jaago Re campaigns in their inimitable style have delivered punchy messages aimed at shaking the common man out of his inertia on a variety of issues. On the plank of climate change, this time around, we continued that tradition by highlighting our collective apathy towards the issue and the prevalent belief that individual actions can't create meaningful change. Through the voices of children, the film emphasises how small, individual efforts can lead to a powerful collective impact, urging all of us to do our bit… Jaago Re."