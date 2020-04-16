Tata Tea brings back 'Jaago Re' with a covid-19 related cause

“It is important to understand and address the medical, psychological and social needs of the elderly whose routine life is disrupted leading them most prone to confusion and helplessness. A simple action like checking on them to see if they need anything and taking steps to help them will make a big difference. Of course, all this needs to be done keeping in line with the COVID 19 guidelines, as provided by the local administration. However, it is time to give back to our elders who have protected and guided us in the right direction. Hence, we appeal to all to join the movement, and be a catalyst of change with Iss Baar #BadonKeLiye #JaagoRe” says Puneet Das, Vice President Marketing, Beverages- India, at Tata Consumer Products.