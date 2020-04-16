Tata Tea brings back 'Jaago Re' with a covid-19 related cause

Tata Tea's Jaago Re tagline has talked about many social issues. Now, the brand is asking customers to check in on the elderly, during the pandemic.
Over the years using the 'Jaago Re' tagline, Tata Tea has associated with social causes such as voting, anti-corruption, and so on. Tata Tea has announced that in the wake of unprecedented COVID-19 situation and extended lockdown period in the country, they will work towards spreading awareness and facilitating change for the cause of the Elderly, who are the most vulnerable during these times, through their social initiative, Iss baar #BadonKeLiye #JaagoRe JaagoRe.
World Health Organization (WHO) and health experts have identified elderly people as more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus outbreak due to their decreased immunity. This has been further reiterated in the PM’s address with ‘care for the elderly’ as one of the key points in the 7 point agenda.
“It is important to understand and address the medical, psychological and social needs of the elderly whose routine life is disrupted leading them most prone to confusion and helplessness. A simple action like checking on them to see if they need anything and taking steps to help them will make a big difference. Of course, all this needs to be done keeping in line with the COVID 19 guidelines, as provided by the local administration. However, it is time to give back to our elders who have protected and guided us in the right direction. Hence, we appeal to all to join the movement, and be a catalyst of change with Iss Baar #BadonKeLiye #JaagoRe” says Puneet Das, Vice President Marketing, Beverages- India, at Tata Consumer Products.
Commenting on the initiative of Iss baar #BadonKeLiye #JaagoRe, Sushant Dash, President, Beverages– India & Middle East, Tata Consumer Products, said, “JaagoRe has always been a means to awaken people on a relevant social issue, inspire them to take action. For us, it has always been about making a real difference in people’s life and with this initiative also, that is the attempt. The initiative will involve, spreading awareness about helping the elderly, providing relevant tips, tying up with NGOs and providing a common platform for people to connect with them, and share stories of volunteers to inspire others to take action.”
In a 2018 interview with afaqs!, Dash mentioned that the phrase 'Jaago Re' was born out of not a communication, but a business, need - to optimise the brand's media spend. "The starting point," says Dash, who has been in the Tata family for 17 years, "was the need to consolidate our media monies and get higher ROI on our media spends. So one of things we decided to do for this was - look at a new brand strategy..."
During the interview, Dash told afaqs! that zeroing in on the line 'Jaago Re' was fairly easy, in that there were no other catchphrases or lines that almost got picked instead. They (the agency Mullen Lintas) came back with the script, directly. I remember it was on a call with Balki (former group chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group) and Amer Jaleel, (present day chairman and chief creative officer, Mullen Lintas)..."
"'Jaago Re' was a way for us to take the higher moral ground and re-position the brand. When you make a statement like this, which is somewhat over the top, in a sense... well, all brands cannot make it. One can make it because one is a Tata brand. A local brand can't," Dash says that the idea was to move away from 'tea that wakes you up' to 'tea that stirs an awakening'. He and his team saw it as an instant differentiator in a competitive category full of local, regional and national players. 'Jaago Re' ad films have no product shots in them and the latest one is not an exception.