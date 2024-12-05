Tata Tea Chakra Gold becomes exclusive beverage partner of Pushpa 2

Tata Tea Chakra Gold, a tea brand across South India, has partnered with the Pushpa 2: The Rule movie as its exclusive beverage partner. This collaboration brings to life the shared ethos of strength, intensity, and rich cinematic culture of South India with the Tata Tea Chakra Gold brand under the campaign theme, 'Ghanam Cinema tho Ghanam Chai' (Grand tea with grand cinema)

As part of the campaign, the brand has launched special-edition packs inspired by Pushpa 2. These special packs interactive elements such as QR codes that unlock contests and giveaways tied to Pushpa 2 themes. These will allow fans to engage further, deepening their connection to the movie and Tata Tea Chakra Gold. The brand along with Mythri Movie Makers takes fan engagement to the next level with Fanizm, a platform where cinema lovers can connect, compete, and win exciting rewards.

“This partnership underscores Tata Tea Chakra Gold's deep-rooted bond with South Indian culture. As a brand synonymous with strength and authenticity, we are thrilled to be part of Pushpa 2, a film that epitomizes these qualities. Together, we are creating an experience that’s bold, immersive, and truly unforgettable. Through this integration, we aim to bring the brand closer to millions of South Indian homes and celebrate their enduring love for cinema and tea," said Puneet Das, president – Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products.

The brand also launches #PoseWithPushpa, a digital activation that lets fans create personalised, movie-style posters. Through an interactive web app powered by advanced image background removal technology, fans can step into the world of Pushpa 2 creating unique experiences.

"Pushpa’s journey is a tale of resilience, strength, and ambition—qualities that perfectly align with Chakra Gold's legacy. This association is a celebration of grit and determination, brought to life through this incredible partnership. We’re proud to see the essence of Pushpa: The Rule resonate beyond the screen, inspiring audiences in unique and meaningful ways," CEO, Mythri Movie Makers.

Commenting on this association, Mac Machaiah, chief client officer and office head – South, Wavemaker India said, “This groundbreaking collaboration between Tata Tea Chakra Gold and Pushpa 2: The Rule ignites a powerful synergy, fusing the electrifying energy of Telugu cinema with the region's deep-rooted passion for tea. We are proud to have orchestrated this partnership, get ready to witness the Ghanam life!”