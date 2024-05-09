Tata Tea Gold Care's #MyTurnToCare2 campaign honours Mother's Care with a personalised pack

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Tata Tea Gold Care pack is a personalised gift that includes a photo and message.
This Mother’s Day, Tata Tea Gold Care, a brand from Tata Tea’s diverse portfolio, is offering personalised tea packs through the second edition of its Mother’s Day campaign #MyTurnToCare2.
The brand will be gifting consumers specially curated, Tata Tea Gold Care packs featuring a picture of the consumer with their mother in the front along with a special message. The brand would be customising packs, for over 600 consumers across India.
These limited-edition packs aim to celebrate the natural caring bond between a mother and her child while reinforcing the brand’s ‘care’ proposition.
Ahead of Mother’s Day, the brand has created a website (www.tatateagoldcare.com) where participants can submit their picture entry along with a special message for their mother. The best 650 entries that are received first, will get a chance to win a personalised pack of Tata Tea Gold Care.
These packs will be delivered directly to the consumer’s home (in 2-4 weeks) and will not be commercially sold. Consumers can also download a customised e-greeting post the submission, which can be shared with their mother to make her feel truly special.
To spread this message and encourage widespread consumer participation, the brand has collaborated with celebrities across sports and entertainment industries like Smriti Mandhana, Shivangi Joshi, and Mouni Roy. More than 60 micro-influencers were also onboarded ahead of Mother’s Day to show proof of concept to the end consumer and enable extensive reach for the campaign.
This personalised consumer experience will be achieved at a significant scale in packaging using breakthrough printing technology in partnership with Trigon Digipack and Tree Designs. The end-to-end execution of this personalised design will be enabled by designing and deploying image processing and variable data printing technology.
Commenting on the campaign, Puneet Das, president - packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, expressed, “Tata Tea Gold Care’s #MyTurnToCare2 campaign celebrates the enduring bond between a mother and her child, encapsulated in these personalised tea packs. Each pack is a tribute to the collective strength and unwavering love of mothers, personalised for every individual. Celebrating the unique love and care of mothers lies at the heart of our Mother’s Day campaign, resonating across various touchpoints, from print and digital to on-ground activations.”
To ensure participation, the campaign is bolstered through print, digital, and social media channels across major cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Patna, and Ranchi. Additionally, the brand will host interactive on-ground events at Nexus Mall Koramangala in Bengaluru and South City Mall in Kolkata on May 10, 11, and 12.
Those visiting these malls with their mother can participate in a technology-led customisation where their photo and wish will be immortalised on a digital screen in real-time.