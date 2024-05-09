Tata Tea Gold Care's #MyTurnToCare2 campaign honours Mother's Care with a personalised pack

Commenting on the campaign, Puneet Das, president - packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, expressed, “Tata Tea Gold Care’s #MyTurnToCare2 campaign celebrates the enduring bond between a mother and her child, encapsulated in these personalised tea packs. Each pack is a tribute to the collective strength and unwavering love of mothers, personalised for every individual. Celebrating the unique love and care of mothers lies at the heart of our Mother’s Day campaign, resonating across various touchpoints, from print and digital to on-ground activations.”