Tata Tea Gold celebrates Durga Pujo with handloom-inspired festive packs

Commenting on the genesis of the campaign and the idea, Azazul Haque, chief content officer, Media Monks, said, “Durga Pujo for West Bengal is not just a festival, it is an emotion. When Tata Tea Gold designed the special festive packs showcasing the events during the different days of Pujo depicted in the handloom style of West Bengal, the brief for the campaign was simple- Celebrate Durga Pujo through the festive packs. And the film does exactly that. In the film, a mother proudly tells her daughter about the different Handlooms of West Bengal and how they are depicting the celebrations around Durga Pujo. The feeling of Durga Pujo is magical and we have tried to convey the same through this musical, celebratory film.”