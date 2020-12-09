Tata Tea Gold celebrates the Bengali connoisseur

The tea brand places itself as the perfect answer when it comes to tea that packs flavour for the uncompromising and affable Bengalis.
“The food connoisseur in every Bengali is legendary,” says the voice-over right off the bat in Tata Tea Gold’s ad.
The minute-long ad is a take on how particular they (Bengalis) are. From 'jhalmuri' on the street to mutton curry on a Sunday to 'hilsa' in the fish market to the touch and feel of 'roshogolla', there’s no compromise.
Hence, Tata Tea Gold has “the perfect balance of rich taste and irresistible aroma which gives them a flavourful cup of tea, every time.”
Crafted by Mullen Lintas and shot by Shoojit Sircar, the ad touches upon the hyperlocal characteristic of a region or community. It’s similar to what the folks did for Tata Tea Premium earlier.
It includes a recent one that celebrates the ‘kadak spirit' of the people of Odisha. Anaam Mishra directed the ad while Green Grass Film was the production house.
"The new tvc, pays homage to the the grit and determination of people of Odisha, who are generally perceived, as being simple and gentle...but are able to overcome any challenges, when it matters the most," said Puneet Das, SVP, Marketing, Packed Beverages, India at Tata Consumer Products, on LinkedIn.
India has diverse tea tastes and preferences. So for a Tata Tea to win, it has to taken on many regional and even hyper-local players and, therefore, we get to see communication that focuses on a region.
In December 2019, Tata Tea Premium released two ads that focused on the ‘dadagiri’ of UP and ‘ameeri’ of Delhi.
The Delhi ad focused on Delhi’s ‘hi-fi’ weddings and showed how it is, in fact, 'Dil se Rich Dilli'.
On the other hand, this ad is about 'dumdaar' Uttar Pradesh and 'UP ki achhai'.