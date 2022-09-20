TATA Tea Gold inspires today’s women to #DilKiSuno with real life stories

The latest campaign, bringing alive their dilemma and constant inner debate between their mind and heart.
TATA Tea Gold, the marquee brand from Tata Tea’s diverse portfolio, today rolled out its latest campaign ‘Dil Ki Suno’. After great success in the last two years building on the ‘Dil Ki Suno’ positioning through pop culture stories, Tata Tea Gold brings to light real-life inspirational stories of women across the country. These stories bring alive the dilemmas that are faced by today’s Indian women in their everyday life and how they overcome them to follow their heart’s calling.
As part of its latest campaign conceptualized by Mullen Lintas Bangalore, the brand has collaborated with celebrated mountaineer and Padma Shri awardee, Premlata Agarwal, portraying her real-life story and highlighting her breaking traditional stereotypes. Premlata, a working woman and mother of two girls went on to listen to her heart and eventually became a household name by pursuing her passion for mountaineering. She is the first Indian woman to conquer the Seven Summits, the seven highest continental peaks of the world and scale all the highest peaks across the globe by the age of 50 years.
The film beautifully captures the predicaments that are faced by today’s women in pursuit of choosing to listen to their minds or to their heart. Tata Tea Gold with its rich taste and irresistible aroma has stitched a powerful qualifier that encourages women to break away from personal limitations and truly explore their potential.
Commenting on the Tata Tea Gold’s proposition of Dil ki Suno, Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, “Tata Tea Gold has formed a strong proposition over the years to be the brand that encourages one to always listen to their heart. It may not always be an easy path but will help them charter their own track. As a brand we have been bringing alive ‘#DilKiSuno’ positioning with great pride and passion and will continue to bring to fore inspiring stories to stir consumers to tap into their inner voice and follow their own calling.”
Speaking on her association with Tata Tea Gold, Premlata Agarwal adds, “I'm thrilled to be a part of the Dil ki Suno campaign that has always driven trailblazing efforts towards women empowerment and inspiring them to listen to what their heart says. I feel that at times women may not prioritise themselves or what they want, and often drown their inner voice, but, it truly should be about listening to your heart. It’s remarkable to see a brand like Tata Tea Gold encourage women to be the best version of themselves through such empowering initiatives.”
Commenting on the creative thought behind the campaign, Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas said, “There is a tussle between the head and the heart, logic and magic, but it comes most in play in moments that can be life altering, and finding a moment to listen and weigh the implications to go out and follow the heart is the brand space. With this campaign we are celebrating real inspiring stories where that inner conflict was resolved and the dilemma was overcome to scale the heights, as a salute from the brand to celebrate going out to achieve your dreams, and elevate the thought of #DilKiSuno”
Creative Agency: Mullen Lintas, Bangalore
Creative: Garima Khandelwal, Varsha Desai
Account Management: Hari Krishnan, Lopamudra Bhattacharya, Chitranjana Sharma, Aayush Vij
Account Planning: Sushma Rao, Gargi Sarvankar
Production house: Tandem Media ( Director- Shamik Sengupta)