Tata Tea Gold launches limited edition Kumartuli-themed festive packs with AR experience

Tata Tea Gold is marking the festive season with limited edition Kumartuli-themed packs, celebrating Durga Pujo through five symbolic elements: Dhaki, Shankho Dhwani, Ashtami Pujarin, Dhunuchi dance, and Sindoor Khela. Each pack features a QR code that, when scanned, brings the figurines to life in an AR environment.

Consumers can project these elements, like a dhaki playing the dhaak or a dancer performing the dhunuchi dance, into their surroundings.

The brand also introduced animated OOH hoardings in Kolkata, displaying moving figurines in Kumartuli style. Additionally, a digital film campaign highlights the craftsmanship of Kumartuli, featuring a sculptor gifting figurines to children, which later come to life.

To further amplify the campaign, the brand has now launched a digital-led film campaign which celebrates the essence of Kumartuli.

Set in a traditional Bengali mansion, the film opens with a sculptor from Kumartuli working in the compound. Kids who are in a festive mood then curiously ask the sculptor about their Pujo gifts. The sculptor gifts them miniature figurines that also feature on limited edition festive packs and represent Dhaki, a woman blowing the conch, Ashtami Pujarin, a man engaged in dhunuchi dance and two women celebrating Sindoor Khela. The film transitions to the evening, where the kids place their figurines and are astonished to see them come alive and join in the celebration.

Commenting on this, Puneet Das, president - of packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, “Tata Tea Gold, West Bengal’s favourite tea brand, has always taken pride in celebrating the region's art, culture, and heritage. Durga Pujo is the biggest festival in West Bengal and this year, in collaboration with the sculptors of Kumartuli, we are humbled and delighted to present their unparalleled artistry through our 360-degree festive campaign.”