Tata Tea Gold VitaCare's new campaign raises awareness about Vitamin D

In observance of World Vitamin D Day, Tata Tea Gold VitaCare, from Tata Consumer Products, has launched a campaign to raise awareness about Vitamin D deficiency and the need for convenient wellness solutions.

Deficiency rates are particularly high in urban areas, where indoor lifestyles limit sun exposure, reducing natural Vitamin D synthesis. High deficiency levels among adults and people of various age groups underscore the need for accessible wellness solutions.

Tata Tea Gold VitaCare enriched with essential Vitamins D, B12, B6, and B9, offers a simple and delicious way to provide 30% of daily intake of 4 essential vitamins with just two cups of tea. Vitamin B6 is known to contribute to reduction of tiredness and fatigue, Vitamin D is known to contribute to the maintenance of normal bones, Vitamin B12 is known to contribute to normal energy- yielding metabolism, & Vitamin B9 is known to contribute to normal blood formation.

Commenting on the campaign, Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, said, “With Tata Tea Gold VitaCare, we bring consumers a convenient way to consume a part of their daily vitamin intake in daily routine. We have been leveraging innovations to drive convenient & wellness options in tasty, everyday consumable beverages. This campaign underscores our commitment to making conscious choices accessible, convenient and delicious, enhancing the consumer experience.”

This awareness-driven campaign also highlights an acrylic mirror insert in print media, along with a digital AR filter “Face Test,” to drive consumer engagement. These interactive elements aim to build awareness about vitamin D deficiency on the occasion of World Vitamin D day.