Tata Tea Gold’s Durga Puja campaign pays homage to Bengal’s artists and rituals

In a powerful tribute to one of India’s most iconic festivals, Tata Tea Gold unveiled its special festive campaign ‘Banglar Shilpi Shojjito Pujo’, a homage to West Bengal’s unparalleled artistic heritage. As part of the campaign, the tea brand has launched ten limited-edition festive tea packs, crafted in collaboration with acclaimed artists from West Bengal. These artists have brought their vision of Puja celebrations to life on packs using various art styles like Acrylic Paintings, Oil Paintings, Dry Pastels, Watercolors and Digital Art.

Tata Tea Gold has collaborated with celebrated artists like – Goutam Sarkar, known for his realistic compositions with acrylic paints, Gopal Naskar who blends Indian mythological art with contemporary realism using dry pastels, Gourab Kundu who brings fluid expressions through watercolors, Anjan Bhattacharya who is known for his rich and vibrant oil paintings and Joyeeta Bose, who weaves magic into expressions using digital art. Each artist has brought to live the rich festivities associated with this vibrant festival – the rhythm of the drums (Dhaak) on Shashti, the call of the shankh on Saptami, the devotion of Ashtami Puja, the graceful dhunuchi dance of Nabami, and the exuberance of sindoor khela on Dashami. Together, the ten unique packs offer consumers a collectible series that embodies both nostalgia and festive energy.

As part of the celebration, the brand also unveiled a festive TVC, a tribute to Puja as a living work of art. The AI film opens in a Bengali home with a steaming cup of Tata Tea Gold that travels through the streets of West Bengal. From vibrant pandals to traditional neighborhoods – carrying the festive spirit along the way. As the steam rises, it transforms into strokes of color, unfolding into vivid paintings that seamlessly flow into the festive packs. Each moment – the beats of the drum(dhaak), the call of the shankh, the prayers of Ashtami, the swirling smoke of the dhunuchi dance and the burst of sindoor khela – is captured as though Bengal itself has become a painting in motion. The film concludes with a tableau of joy, encapsulating the campaign’s thought: ‘Banglar Pujo Ek Sonar Chhobir Mawto’ – Bengal’s Pujo is nothing short of a golden painting brought to life.

Reflecting on the essence of the Durga Puja campaign, Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, said, “Durga Puja is not just a festival; it is an emotion that binds West Bengal together and captures the imagination of people across. At Tata Tea Gold, we have always strived to celebrate the cultural pride of Bengal in a manner that feels authentic and heartfelt. This year, through our association with these gifted artists, we have brought to life festive rituals on every pack. Each design is a tribute not only to the art, traditions, and emotions of Durga Puja, but also to the shared joy of celebrating India’s diverse cultural heritage. We are delighted to share these festive packs with our consumers, making their celebrations even more memorable.”