TATA Tea Leaf creates a Chhath Festive campaign

Puneet Das, president, packaged beverages, TATA Consumer Products, said, “Chhath for Bihar is not just any other festival, it’s an indescribable emotion that people of the region believe in and carry in their hearts with pride. Chai is an important part of the festival, especially on the first and last day. Tata Tea Leaf, with its special series celebrates the Chhath festivities. The 4 day pack series is inspired by Madhubani art, a cherished local art form, to further showcase the inimitable treasures of the region, while bringing alive the -festivities in a unique, engaging way. The campaign aims to amplify the festive feel of togetherness over a cup of tea that is made especially for the people of Bihar and Jharkhand as they celebrate Chhath with their entire family”