Tata Tea Premium rolls out AI-led ‘Desh Ka Garv’ campaign on regional Indian art

Tata Tea Premium, a packaged tea brand from Tata Consumer Products, has rolled out the 2025 edition of its 'Desh Ka Garv' campaign to celebrate Independence Day. This year’s initiative, titled ‘Desh Ka Garv – Pradesh Ki Kala’, spotlights Indian regional art forms through a curated collection of hand-painted kettles and a campaign film created using AI and visual effects.

The brand has collaborated with Kaushalam, an organisation working with folk artists, to design a limited-edition set of kettles that reflect traditional Indian art styles including Warli, Gond, Madhubani, Sanjhi, Kalighat, Phulkari, and Pattachitra. Each kettle features regional motifs such as the dhol of Punjab or the ghats of Uttar Pradesh, linking India’s tea-drinking culture with visual storytelling.

The campaign also includes a brand film that uses AI-generated imagery to depict Indian cultural themes. The voiceover is provided by singer and actor Piyush Mishra. According to the company, this year’s focus is on connecting traditional craftsmanship with modern formats to engage a broader audience.

“At Tata Tea Premium, our hyperlocal strategy is rooted in the belief that India’s rich diversity is its greatest strength,” said Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages (India & South Asia), Tata Consumer Products. “With ‘Desh Ka Garv – Pradesh Ki Kala’, we are not just celebrating art—but preserving India’s rich tapestry, turning every Tea Kettle into a story of pride which consumers can now own. Over the years, this initiative has been our way of celebrating the rich culture of India, not just on Independence Day, but every day, by harnessing the power of art and technology, that transcends time, place and generations through visually evocative storytelling. This year’s rendition harnesses the power of AI to bring Indian art forms to life, in a celebration worthy of Independence Day”

Arnab Chatterjee, design head, Tree Design, adds “In our country, there are artists still keeping alive age old traditions of storytelling through hand painting, which we have harnessed to showcase India’s diverse art forms and brought them alive on Tea Kettles as a fitting tribute to India’s tea drinking tradition.”

Azazul Haque, group chief creative officer, Creativeland Asia further states, “This film is a first of its kind branded content that uses only AI and VFX to create hyperlocal content that proudly celebrates culture and art forms of India. Creating iconic regional motifs like dance forms of Kathak Odissi , in a never seen before ,visually stunning format , using AI was really challenging as not many have tried it before, and we hope consumers enjoy our ode to India.”

Mrinalika Jain Bhardwaj, founder of Kaushalam, further adds, “This collaboration is about giving folk art a new language. At Kaushalam, we believe that tradition is not just preserved in museums but thrives in everyday life. These kettles are not just functional objects—these are canvases to tell stories. We are proud to be associated with one of India’s iconic brands, Tata Tea Premium.”