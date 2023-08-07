Tata Tea Premium's 'Desh Ke Dhaage' campaign celebrates India's handloom legacy

The campaign emphasizes the intrinsic connection between India's cultural diversity and the artistry of its handloom tradition.
Tata Tea Premium, a flagship brand from Tata Tea's diverse portfolio, is set to mark this Independence Day with a heartwarming digital campaign titled 'Desh Ke Dhaage,' celebrating India's rich and vibrant handloom legacy. As part of its #DeshKaGarv initiative, Tata Tea Premium pays homage to the cultural heritage of India by releasing a limited-edition pack collection inspired by some of the iconic handloom weaves from different regions of the country.
The campaign emphasizes the intrinsic connection between India's cultural diversity and the artistry of its handloom tradition. Each limited-edition pack showcases the intricate craftsmanship of Indian weavers, capturing the essence of handwoven fabrics like Banarasi Silk, Kanjeevaram, Muga Silk, and Paithani.
The heart of the campaign lies in a musical TVC narrated by the renowned icon Usha Uthup, known for her deep appreciation of Indian handlooms. The TVC takes viewers on a visually captivating journey across the country, portraying the diverse handloom weaves and the skilled artisans behind them. From the elegance of Banarasi Silk to the grace of Phulkari, the film beautifully encapsulates the spirit of India's handloom heritage, inviting viewers to embrace and celebrate these threads that weave the nation's pride.
Tata Tea Premium has also collaborated with Okhai, an initiative that supports Indian artisans, to promote and showcase the skills of Indian weavers. A specially curated collection made by weavers from various regions is available for purchase on Okhai's platform, and a percentage of the proceeds will contribute to the welfare of the artisan community.
Puneet Das, president - packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, expressed the brand's commitment to celebrating India's diverse regional handlooms and fostering a sense of unity and pride among Indians. The campaign resonates with the brand's ethos of bringing people together and honoring the cultural richness of the nation.
The 'Desh Ke Dhaage' campaign, conceptualized by Mullen Lintas, combines art, culture, and heritage to create a heart-touching narrative that showcases the essence of India's handloom legacy. It's a celebration of unity, diversity, and the extraordinary craftsmanship that shapes the country's identity.