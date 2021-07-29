Tata Tea Premium’s new ad films: a step forward in hyperlocal strategy

Talking about the new campaigns, Puneet Das, president - packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said in a press note, “... the two new TVCs made specially for the markets of Maharashtra and Mumbai are a step forward in our hyperlocal approach. We aim to celebrate regional pride with region-specific packaging and a local communication lensed through a pertinent local insight showcasing the ‘insider’s perspective’, reflective of the true spirit of the region.”

“While the Maharashtra film celebrates Marathi women for being Sarvaguni, the Mumbai film salutes Mumbaikars for their Kadak Insaniyat. Both films aim to deepen the emotive connect the brand enjoys in these markets, in line with our overarching strategy of celebrating regional pride and driving thought leadership.”