Tata Tea’s latest Jaago Re campaign urges aid to support staff

Ayushmann Khurana, Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza have lend their voice to Tata Tea’s #SabKeLiye campaign.
Getting our domestic help and support staff vaccinated is as important as getting ourselves vaccinated. Bollywood’s famous faces Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza who are known for being vocal on social media have joined hands to show their support towards vaccinating their support staff as they take the “#SabkeLiye pledge.”
The social media initiative ‘Iss baar sabke liye Jaago Re’ calls on individuals to come forward and offer assistance to everyday workers like maids, drivers, security guards and gardeners who may have limited access to resources of vaccination.
Through the social media campaign, Tata Tea reinforces the message of lending a hand to our support staff who help make lives more comfortable. The support staff can be helped by providing the right information, busting the prevalent myths around vaccination, educating them about its advantages and by supporting them with the use of digital infrastructure.
Urging people to join the movement through social media videos and tips on how to step up for less privileged people around us, actor Ayushmann Khurrana in his instagram post says “....It’s our duty to spread the correct information and keep them protected as well by helping them get vaccinated. When I booked slots for my family, I ensured that I did the same for my support staff too.”
Actor Dia Mirza and Bhumi Pednekar also took to social media to support the brand message “Iss baar sab ke liye jaago re” and appeal to their followers to lend their support to the cause because no one is safe until everyone is safe.
Tata Tea’s Jaago Re is more than a decade long campaign which has focussed on important socio-culture issues of the Indian society like gender discrimination, corruption, citizen’s rights and responsibilities to pre-activism and spotting raw sporting talent.