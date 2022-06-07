Tata Tiscon encourages people to act responsibly on World Environment Day

Commenting on the brand’s new content, Satyajit Maity, chief of marketing and sales, (Branded Products & Retail), Tata Steel, said, “Tata Tiscon is not just India’s largest home building brand, it is India's 1st rebar brand to receive GreenPro certification. It’s our nature to care for the environment through our processes, products and communications. We are also dedicated to promote this message across the value chain and stakeholders we touch upon. We are running a campaign on our online early inspiration and home building platform - Tata Steel Aashiyana where we are planting a sapling on every purchase made by our consumers through our online portal.”