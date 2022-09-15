Tata Tiscon is back with its 5th film as part of its ‘Build series’ to celebrate Engineer's Day

June 23 is celebrated as ‘International Women in Engineering Day’ to honour women in the field of engineering. While September 15 is celebrated as Engineer’s Day in India to honour the achievements of the great engineer M Visvesvaraya. In this episode, the Engineer’s Day film takes into account the significance of both the days, with a special focus on the importance of the role of women in engineering. Conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson India, in the film titled The Japanese Dinner, the endearing duo, The Engineer and The Banker is joined by the latter’s fiancée, who incidentally is also an Engineer.