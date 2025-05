Tata Trusts 'latest campaign 'Maheena aa gaya' redefines periods as a sign of health

In a bold departure from long-held societal narratives, Tata Trusts has unveiled a new campaign to reframe how India understands menstruation. Every month, roughly 355 million people in India menstruate. Yet, the subject remains shrouded in silence and shame and is linked to impurity, drawing societal stigma and burdened by age-old beliefs that link periods to fertility and marriage. In fact, 71% of Indian girls are unaware of menstruation until they experience their first period. For generations, this silence has shaped how menstruation is understood, reducing it to a marker of sexual maturity or the end of childhood, rather than recognizing it as a normal biological function. This campaign aims to flips that narrative, inviting families to recognise menstruation for what it truly is: an indicator of health.

Rooted in deep ethnographic research conducted across rural regions in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, this campaign is anchored in a combination of social and behaviour change communication (SBCC) across seven states, with a series of cause-driven campaign films and development interventions on-ground that shift the ways in which communities understand, feel and talk about menstruation.

Divyang Waghela, head – Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Tata Trusts, commented, “The lack of reliable access to water and private spaces – whether to bathe, change, or dispose pads – makes it difficult for girls to manage their periods with safety and dignity. Lack of infrastructure and agency compound this problem. Built on the Trusts’ rich work in menstrual health and hygiene, and considering how deeply entrenched stigmas remain, we strive to tackle barriers around infrastructure, belief systems, and environments perpetuating them. Through this, girls can view periods as a normal part of health, not something to be hidden away.”

At the heart of the campaign, running across the series of films as a common thread, is a catchy jingle, ‘Maheena Aa gaya’ (In this case, Maheena – month – refers to Periods, translating to, “I’ve got my periods”). It acts as a cultural bridge, bringing to life everyday scenarios where menstrual symptoms, whether cramps, fatigue, or mood changes, are acknowledged openly by both men and women only as a lakshan (symbol) of health and nothing more. By making these conversations feel comfortable, respectful, and even light-hearted, the campaign aims to de-stigmatise menstruation and create space for empathetic dialogue within families.

Deepshikha Surendran, head of brand and marketing communications, Tata Trusts, said, "Through this social behaviour change communication campaign, using on-ground interventions and awareness films, we’re encouraging communities to see periods as a barometer of health and to respond with empathy and not misplaced ideas of sexual maturity. “Maheena aa gaya” is more than just flipping a calendar page – it’s a symbolic call to action, urging families to rethink what a period means, which we hope will nudge a generational, cultural shift in how menstruation is supported.”

The film is supported by emotionally resonant films specific to key segments of audiences that shape everyday beliefs around menstruation. In one, a mother lovingly guides her daughter through her first period, explaining that it’s simply biology, not a sign of readiness for marriage and that there is nothing to fear or be ashamed of. Another depicts a husband ensuring his wife’s needs during menstruation are met without waiting for her to ask because periods are not just her problem. In another film, a mother-in-law gently supports her daughter-in-law, encouraging her to rest and eat iron-rich food while reminding her, "Yeh siraf sehat ka ek lakshan hai” (this is only about health). These stories, told with warmth and emotional honesty, in real settings, replace fear with familiarity and shame with science. To ensure that the message percolates into conversations at a societal level, another film targeting Asha didis and other health workers, who are the bridge between the community and healthcare system, has been developed.

"We’re not asking people to radically shift their thinking – simply, to understand that a period is just a ‘lakshan’ — a symptom, like hair loss. Capturing this, we created a simple, light film that we shot in people’s aangans and homes, with a powerful, memorable song with a hook rooted in Indian pop culture, offering an important reminder: ‘Maheene ko sirf sehat se jodo’ (link that time of the month – menstruation – to only health),” added creative director Keigan Pinto.

