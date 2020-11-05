Tata Water Plus appoints Tilt Brand Solutions to partner them in their growth journey

Added Rajiv Chatterjee, chief business officer, Tilt Brand Solutions “This is a very exciting category and with changing priorities of Indians towards health and wellness, our partnership could not have come at a better time. We are convinced in Tata Water Plus’s rightful ambition to grow and lead this market, as also in our ability to bring to bear on this journey, our competencies in data analytics, understanding culture and great storytelling. We are also happy in knowing that Kuttiah and his team are going to make this journey for us, fun and fulfilling too.”