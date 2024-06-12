TaxBuddy onboards Rajkummar Rao as brand ambassador

Rajkummar Rao, known for his versatile acting skills and social impact, will be the face of TaxBuddy's ongoing marketing campaigns. "I am excited to partner with TaxBuddy and contribute to their efforts in simplifying tax compliance for the common man," said Rajkummar Rao. "As a responsible citizen, I believe it is crucial for all of us to fulfil our tax obligations, and TaxBuddy makes the process seamless and efficient."