TaxBuddy onboards Rajkummar Rao as brand ambassador

Rao will now be the face of TaxBuddy's ongoing marketing campaigns.
TaxBuddy, an assisted tax filing platform, earlier this month announced its partnership with versatile Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao for the ongoing Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season. This collaboration is another step forward to make tax compliance a stress-free activity for Indians. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of timely and accurate tax compliance.
TaxBuddy offers a range of services designed to simplify tax compliance, including assisted ITR filing, 1-1 tax planning session with expert, IT notice compliance, GST compliance with expert support.
"We are thrilled to have Rajkummar Rao on board as our brand ambassador," said Sujit Bangar, managing director of TaxBuddy. "His relatable persona and commitment to social causes make him the perfect fit to represent our mission of making tax filing a stress-free experience for all Indians."
Rajkummar Rao, known for his versatile acting skills and social impact, will be the face of TaxBuddy's ongoing marketing campaigns. "I am excited to partner with TaxBuddy and contribute to their efforts in simplifying tax compliance for the common man," said Rajkummar Rao. "As a responsible citizen, I believe it is crucial for all of us to fulfil our tax obligations, and TaxBuddy makes the process seamless and efficient."
From salaried individuals to business owners and NRIs, TaxBuddy caters to every taxpayer profile. The company's tailored plans ensure that taxpayers can get their ITRs filed with an expert and claim maximum tax savings. TaxBuddy's enhanced security measures ensure that taxpayer data remains secure and confidential.
The partnership between TaxBuddy and Rajkummar Rao aims to amplify TaxBuddy's mission to make tax compliance a stress-free activity for all Indians. With Rajkummar Rao, TaxBuddy hopes to reach a wider audience and encourage more taxpayers to take advantage of its services.