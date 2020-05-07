TBWA\INDIA launches CEED - corporate culture consulting for CEOs and founders

Working through the TBWA proprietary operating system of Disruption®, the CEED team aims to identify what makes an organisation unique, what drives its vision, and what makes its employees want to come to work every day, even if it were virtually. Says Govind Pandey, CEO at TBWA\India: ‘Culture is the seed that every employee of an organisation should carry. When this seed has been sown, every employee shares the same vision, the same philosophy and the same definition of success’.