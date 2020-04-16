TBWA\India launches microsite to track coronavirus updates

The first report that can be seen on the site is called TBWA Cultural Triggers tracks various ‘lockdown triggers’. It further goes on the inform how consumer behaviour is changing because of these triggers. As a complement to this report, it also has a real-time tracking of relevant happenings across the country called Backslash India: Lockdown Edition. The second report titled ‘Navigating Uncertainty’ identifies eight emerging values that are unique to India and provide a simple framework to help brands plan across three phases from Response to Recovery to Revival. It attempts to curb hopelessness with some positive thinking on how marketing can get out of the uncertainty.