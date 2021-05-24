TBWA\India named Dixcy Scott's creative agency partner

Speaking about being awarded the contract after a competitive pitch, Govind Pandey, chief executive officer, TBWA\India, said, "With the revamped product line, Dixcy was looking for an agency partner to align the brand positioning of Dixcy Scott with their new vision and direction. The Indian innerwear category is highlycompetitive yet similar in messaging. We are thrilled Dixcy has entrusted TBWA\India to partner with them on this journey and create a bold and distinct new space for thebrand. We both see this as a fantastic opportunity to do some lovely breakthrough work for the brand."