TCS claims top spot in BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands 2022 report

Deepender Rana, executive managing director – South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said, “India’s leading brands have grown at an exceptional rate, despite global economic headwinds, putting the disruption from COVID behind them. Indeed, they have both driven and benefited from the transformation in consumer and business behaviour, as a result of COVID, especially where it relates to the use of technology. The challenge now is to sustain momentum, as inflation bites worldwide and consumers and businesses adjust to the new normal.”