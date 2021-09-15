Team 1702 Digital wins Medulance's marketing mandate once again

1702 Digital will be responsible for building their Website, SEO and Social Media Management to increase brand awareness and draw more customer traction for the healthcare software company.
Medulance is a digital health platform designed to provide help to customers during a medical emergency. The company has recently partnered with 1702 Digital, one of India’s fastest-growing digital marketing agencies, to improve its presence and give it a new and established brand name in the digital world. The agency will manage Medulance’s social media, construct its website and create marketing strategies to deliver exceptional results.
Commenting on the partnership, Sidhant Jain, Vice President - Strategy & Partnerships at Medulance said that, “Medulance has always believed in assisting lives with the best medical emergency services. We believe that our partnership with 1702 Digital can lead to increased awareness and penetration of medical emergency response services across India through digital media, especially in the wake of the 3rd wave of the pandemic. Keeping this in mind, I think 1702 Digital will be a great partner to help us achieve new milestones digitally. We are excited to see how this journey unfolds.”
1702 Digital’s team consists of seasoned designers, SEO specialists and Creative Brand Strategists who have worked with several established companies, producing notable and successful digital marketing campaigns. While delivering optimal results to its clients, the digital marketing organisation has awards like Digigrad Digital Launch of the year, and Best Product Launch agency Awards under its diverse portfolio, for its excellent campaign work for various clients.
Samarth Pandey, AVP - Operations at 1702 Digital said, “We understand that having a booming digital strategy can drastically increase the conversion rate of the consumers. Marketing for Healthcare brands comes with its own set of challenges, and I am glad that 17-0-Crew has got the expertise and experience to overcome them. We love to work with Healthcare clients like Medulance, who strive to provide people with solutions for health emergencies. We’re all set and looking forward to a fruitful partnership ahead.”