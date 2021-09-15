Team 1702 Digital wins Medulance's marketing mandate once again

Commenting on the partnership, Sidhant Jain, Vice President - Strategy & Partnerships at Medulance said that, “Medulance has always believed in assisting lives with the best medical emergency services. We believe that our partnership with 1702 Digital can lead to increased awareness and penetration of medical emergency response services across India through digital media, especially in the wake of the 3rd wave of the pandemic. Keeping this in mind, I think 1702 Digital will be a great partner to help us achieve new milestones digitally. We are excited to see how this journey unfolds.”