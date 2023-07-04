Team Pumpkin bags creative, digital duties, and offline collaterals for Springwel Mattress India

The agency will create a communication strategy to create awareness about the brand & the value provided to the consumers to increase sales.
Team Pumpkin has won the creative, digital mandate, and offline collaterals for Springwel Mattress owned by Ananta Capital.
The agency will create a communication strategy to take on a three-pronged objective which is to create awareness about the brand & the value provided to the consumers to increase sales. It involves creating and implementing unique brand campaigns and influencer marketing strategies, designing offline collateral, overseeing online reputation management, and curating brand strategies to perfection.
Ananta Capital’s CMO, Ankit Kapoor on this partnership said, “As a brand, we have always prioritised excellence and innovation. We believe that this partnership with Team Pumpkin will propel Springwel to new heights with innovative marketing ideas. We joined hands with the agency to curate brand strategies that resonate with our audience and reflect our core values. Springwel combined with Team Pumpkin will drive innovation in storytelling, customer engagement, and market dominance, ushering in a new era of success.”
Swati Nathani, chief business officer and co-founder, Team Pumpkin said, “We are delighted to win one of the leading innovative mattress brands. Our team begins its journey of creating and implementing unique brand campaigns and influencer marketing strategies that will captivate audiences and drive brand recognition. With our expertise and creativity, we aim to leverage Springwel's brand strategies to bring it to new heights in the market. Our team is committed to delivering outstanding results for a lasting impact for Springwel as trusted partners and co-founders of its success."