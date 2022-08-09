Team Pumpkin bags digital and creative mandate for Stovekraft

Sharing his thoughts on the creative partnership, Rajendra Gandhi, managing director of Stovekraft said, "As one of the pioneering companies in kitchen appliances, our constant endeavour is to provide the best range of products catering to the needs of every homemaker in the country. Stovekraft has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years, and we look forward to expanding our business more. Hence, digital has become an important aspect of expanding our business. It is impressive what Team Pumpkin has in mind for our brand. We are confident that Team Pumpkin's expertise and nuanced understanding of digital media will help us achieve our vision."