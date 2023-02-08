Team Pumpkin bags digital mandate for Casio Electronic Musical Instruments India

Kota Obayashi, business head, , Casio Electronic Musical Instruments India, said, “ As the frontrunners of electronic musical instruments in the Indian music industry since 1996, our objective has always been to strive towards sustaining our position as the industry leader and connecting with consumers through strategic marketing efforts. We are elated to have Team Pumpkin onboard whose visions and ideals are aligned with our objectives. By associating with Team Pumpkin, we are optimistic about actualising our goals and aspirations for this category.”