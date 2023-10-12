Team Pumpkin bags social media mandate for APL Apollo

The account will be serviced by the agency's Gurugram branch.
Team Pumpkin, a marketing agency, has won the social media mandate for APL Apollo. Its SEO vertical ROIsted has been managing the brand's SEO while the agency’s tech vertical, Tech Pepo has been managing their website maintenance since 2020.
Team Pumpkin will help APL Apollo enhance its social media presence and engagement by strategising its digital campaigns, putting the organisation at the forefront of digital marketing trends and leveraging social media platforms to connect with its audience. The account will be serviced by the agency's Gurugram branch.
APL Apollo’s chief brand officer and group head of marketing, Charu Malhotra, said, “We are eager to start this partnership, as we believe Team Pumpkin’s innovative and digital expertise aligns perfectly with our brand’s vision. Their commitment to excellence and forward-thinking approach mirrors brand values, and we anticipate that their strategies will play a key role in enhancing APL APOLLO’s digital presence. We have full confidence in their capabilities, and we look forward to working together to drive our brand’s digital transformation. Welcome aboard, Team Pumpkin, and let’s embark on this transformative journey together.”
Ranjeet Kumar, chief executive officer and co-founder, Team Pumpkin, said, “For more than 35 years, APL Apollo has continued to lead the industry with sustainable solutions and customer-focused services. We are thrilled to partner with them and look forward to adding more value to their brand's digital experience. At Team Pumpkin, we are committed to delivering results and creating meaningful digital campaigns. Our expertise lies in understanding the brand’s needs and providing them with tailor-made marketing solutions. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry and contribute to their continued success!”