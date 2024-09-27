Team Pumpkin bags social media mandate for Sadbhav Futuretech

Team Pumpkin, an integrated marketing agencies, announces that it has been awarded the social media mandate for Sadbhav Futuretech, a renewable industry company. With this partnership, Team Pumpkin will be responsible for managing and enhancing Sadbhav's social media presence, driving awareness, engagement, and brand growth across digital platforms.
Sadbhav Futuretech has set its sights on revolutionising the renewable energy sectors in Rural and Semi-Urban India. The company provides comprehensive and end-to-end solutions for customers in the Renewable Industry across India with a full-stack offering that includes solar agricultural pumps, Solar Rooftops, Solar Powerplants, and a groundbreaking "Same as Cash" mechanism for solar power projects. Sadbhav continues to innovate and empower the rural community.
Commenting on the partnership, Saikat Roy, CEO at Sadbhav Futruretech said, “At Sadbhav, our mission is to be the largest renewable platform in rural & semi-urban India by effectively capturing the voice of the customer & providing top-notch services. We are committed to empowering local communities through sustainable energy solutions that enhance their quality of life. By leveraging innovative technologies and fostering strategic partnerships, we aim to create a sustainable future for all.”
“Partnering with Team Pumpkin feels like the perfect step in amplifying our message. Their deep understanding of the digital landscape and their ability to connect with our target audience is exactly what we need at this moment," he added.
“We are thrilled to join hands with Sadbhav Futuretech, a brand that stands at the intersection of technology, agriculture, and sustainability. Working alongside Sadbhav Futuretech allows us to contribute to a larger mission of driving change in the renewable ecosystem. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that brings growth and success for both teams," said Swati Nathani, co-founder of Team Pumpkin.
Team Pumpkin will leverage its expertise in social media management, content creation, and digital engagement to build a stronger online community for Sadbhav Futuretech, ensuring the brand’s story reaches every corner of India and beyond.