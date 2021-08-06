Team Pumpkin bags social media mandate for Swades Foundation

Conceptualized under the vision of Ronnie and Zarina Screwvala, Swades Foundation is an NGO that has been working towards the empowerment of communities in rural Maharashtra since 2013. Their programs have positively impacted over 2700 villages across Raigad and Nashik district with an unbeatable team of 10,000+ community volunteers and full-time working staff of 260. Their mission is to transform one million rural lives every five years through holistic development across health, education, water & sanitation and economic development with the help of their “4E” strategy: Engage, Empower, Execute and Exit.